Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,896.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $431,389.43 and approximately $45,896.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

