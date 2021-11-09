Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $38.04 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $561,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 117.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 223,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

