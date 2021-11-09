Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $31.71 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 277.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in KB Home by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in KB Home by 99,746.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 36,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,253. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.