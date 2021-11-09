Bondly Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $3.32 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00222311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

