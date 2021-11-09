Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.