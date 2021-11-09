Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

