Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,136. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

