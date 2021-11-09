Belt Finance (BELT) Price Reaches $6.22 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $857,074.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00075840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00100614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,478.90 or 0.99605195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.47 or 0.07018045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,173,535 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

