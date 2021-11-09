Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%.

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

