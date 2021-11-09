Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $115.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 74,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

