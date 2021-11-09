Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $115.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 74,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
