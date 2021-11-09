Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $115.7-120.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 404,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,009. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.