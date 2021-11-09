Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.