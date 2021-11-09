Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

AXSM traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 29,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

