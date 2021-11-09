AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RCEL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
