AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RCEL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

