Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.10. 1,730,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

