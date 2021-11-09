Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 54,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

