Auxier Asset Management Sells 989 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

