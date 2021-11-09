Auxier Asset Management Sells 5,220 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,421. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

