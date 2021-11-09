Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. 93,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.