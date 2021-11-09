Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,667. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

