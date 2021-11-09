Auxier Asset Management Acquires 4,200 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 75,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

