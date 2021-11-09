Autonio Price Hits $0.0934 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $173,375.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.