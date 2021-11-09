ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.70

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.02, with a volume of 141093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

