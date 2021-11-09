Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of Astronics stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

