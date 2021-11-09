Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.
Shares of Astronics stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Astronics Company Profile
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.