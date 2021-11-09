Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,349 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $239.82. 12,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average is $220.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

