Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,491,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,806,000 after acquiring an additional 306,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 339,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,492,404. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

