Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,524 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 85,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,494. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

