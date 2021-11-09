Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

