Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $26.67

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.18. 168,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

