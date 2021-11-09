Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$79.79

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.79.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Shares of TSE QSR traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$72.37. 171,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,810. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$69.42 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

