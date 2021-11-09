Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $92.38

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,649,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,867. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

