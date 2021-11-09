Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Price Target at €7.31

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.31 ($8.60).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

ETR AT1 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €6.25 ($7.35). 3,282,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

