Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 706,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $178.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

