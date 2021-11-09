Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

OPRX traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $93.37. 170,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,507. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 778.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,957,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.