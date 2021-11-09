Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report sales of $11.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Affimed reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.96 million to $69.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.93 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 1,700,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Affimed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

