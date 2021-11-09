Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Bought by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Amryt Pharma makes up 2.9% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned about 0.88% of Amryt Pharma worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

