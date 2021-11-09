American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

APEI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

