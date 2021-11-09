American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.26. 8,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.