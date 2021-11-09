Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $27.38. 186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

