Alphr finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $361,095.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.