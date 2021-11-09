Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALLK stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
