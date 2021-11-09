Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALLK stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Allakos worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

