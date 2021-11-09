Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 233,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,365. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.