Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 233,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,365. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

