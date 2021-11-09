Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Airgain alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,088. Airgain has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.