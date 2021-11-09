AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. AEye has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

Get AEye alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIDR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.