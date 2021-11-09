Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 14,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,014. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

