AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,931% compared to the average daily volume of 179 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 407,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

