Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645,176. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

