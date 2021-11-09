Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,825 shares of company stock worth $14,361,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

