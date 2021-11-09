Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 193,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

