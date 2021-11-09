Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 684,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,911. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

